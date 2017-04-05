Are You Giving Guests Visual Cues?

In an upcoming issue of Hotel F&B, we take a look into the success of Bar Margot, an idiosyncratic concept that tempers the potentially stuffy image of the Four Seasons Atlanta to locals. To drive home to guests that it’s more than a place to stop in for drinks, the venue positioned a conspicuous raw bar and charcuterie station out in the open. The desired effect is to communicate to guests that they should stick around for some killer housemade dinner.

Are you doing something to make your menu unavoidable? Something that guests simply have to try?

Stay tuned for our full story on exactly how Bar Margot has become a hit in Atlanta.