Valentine Promotions: F&B for Singles

Yep, whether you are ready or not, it’s that time of year. The Valentine teddy bears have been on display at Walgreens for weeks already, so you may as well face it. Luckily for hotels, Valentine’s Day is a nice opportunity to score some discretionary dollars from locals and guests. Our advice: Put F&B at the core of your offering.

Here’s a good, simple package from the Thompson Chicago, with F&B as an integral piece:

Forgo the candy and flowers this Valentine’s Day, and celebrate singledom at Thompson Chicago. The luxury lifestyle property offers the Single Awareness Day package for guests looking for a cliché-free getaway, complete with ammenites needed to power through the holiday. The package includes:

A two-night stay in a double-bedded room

$50 food and beverage credit, good for sweet treats for a night-in or breakfast the next morning

A bottle of prosecco upon arrival to ‘cheers’ to a more relaxing Valentines Day

A personalized itinerary from Thompson Chicago’s concierge team, for a nightout on the town

A late check-out of 2 PM, ensuring a rested stay

The Singles Awareness Day package is available from February 10-15, 2017. Stays are based upon availability, with 72 hours prior advanced booking required. Rates start at $189 per night.