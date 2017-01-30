F&B is the Key to Evoking Valentine Vibes

Look around at what Valentine packages your competitors are offering. You can bet F&B is at the very heart of it.

Located in the heart of Charlotte’s trendy Uptown neighborhood, Le Méridien Charlotte, is offering is Valentine’s Day-inspired Unlock Romance Package. Available for booking Friday, February 3 through Saturday, February 18, this package is “for couples looking for a memorable and romantic weekend escape.” With package rates starting at $300, couples will enjoy a stay in a sleek guestroom overlooking the Charlotte skyline, a three-course prix-fixe dinner in Evoke, complimentary high-speed internet access and complimentary valet parking.

Evoke “exudes the exquisite setting of a warm, yet chic, new-age steakhouse, accented with dark woods, leather, and floor-to-ceiling windows,” the hotel’s literature explains. With a focus on prime and dry-aged steaks, housemade pastas and raw seafood crudos, Evoke invites couples on a culinary tour, driven by creative, seasonal menus, complemented with a selection from extensive wine, craft whiskey, and craft beer lists.