Come Tuesday: Valentine Menu Ideas

Still tweaking your Valentine F&B package? Don’t be afraid to look around for inspiration.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is offering a prix fixe dinner for two at JWB Prime Steak & Seafood. which was recently named one of the best steakhouses in Miami by Thrillist. The casual-luxe restaurant named after James (Jimmy) William Buffett, has put together a three-course dinner:

APPETIZER

Pistachio Crusted Foie Gras Torchon

Green Apple Pea Tendril, Pomegranate Reduction

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Curry Slaw, Mustard Aioli

Tiger Shrimp Orzo

Creamy Orzo, Goat Cheese, Cilantro & Parmesan Cheese

House Cured Duck Pastrami Salad

Endive, Argula & Frisse Tossed in a Blood Orange Vinaigrette

MAIN COURSE

Pan-Fried Whole Lionfish

Fennel, Jicama, Orange Segments & Arugula Tossed in Citrus Vinaigrette

Bone-in Filet

Au Gratin, Grilled Asparagus, Gooseberry Demi

Veal Scaloppini

Sunchoke Puree, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Marsala Demi

Lobster Duet Tails

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Brown Butter

DESSERT

(One for sharing)

Banana Foster Cheesecake

Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Berry Soufflé

Bourbon Vanilla Cream

Chocolate Bread Pudding

Bourbon Vanilla Cream

The dinner is $155 per couple and includes a Champagne toast.