Come Tuesday: Valentine Menu Ideas

Still tweaking your Valentine F&B package? Don’t be afraid to look around for inspiration.
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is offering a prix fixe dinner for two at JWB Prime Steak & Seafood. which was recently named one of the best steakhouses in Miami by Thrillist. The casual-luxe restaurant named after James (Jimmy) William Buffett, has put together a three-course dinner:
APPETIZER
Pistachio Crusted Foie Gras Torchon
Green Apple Pea Tendril, Pomegranate Reduction
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Curry Slaw, Mustard Aioli
Tiger Shrimp Orzo
Creamy Orzo, Goat Cheese, Cilantro & Parmesan Cheese
House Cured Duck Pastrami Salad
Endive, Argula & Frisse Tossed in a Blood Orange Vinaigrette
MAIN COURSE
Pan-Fried Whole Lionfish
Fennel, Jicama, Orange Segments & Arugula Tossed in Citrus Vinaigrette
Bone-in Filet
Au Gratin, Grilled Asparagus, Gooseberry Demi
Veal Scaloppini
Sunchoke Puree, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Marsala Demi
Lobster Duet Tails
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Brown Butter
DESSERT
(One for sharing)
Banana Foster Cheesecake
Sea Salt Caramel Sauce
Chocolate Berry Soufflé
Bourbon Vanilla Cream
Chocolate Bread Pudding
Bourbon Vanilla Cream
The dinner is $155 per couple and includes a Champagne toast.