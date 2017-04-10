Swine Country: Pork Creativity in the Napa Valley

I’ve had the pleasure this past weekend of learning more about pork, from production to plate and from snout to tail, at the National Pork Board’s annual Pork Summit at the Culinary Institute of America’s Greystone campus in St. Helena, California. The event is an opportunity for foodservice writers and editors to collaborate with chefs from around the country, the latter being invited based on their creative pork dishes at their respective restaurants.

The most fun part of the Pork Summit is when teams of chefs and editors are given half a pig and challenged to concept and execute a menu of five dishes. The array of imaginative takes on pork dishes is a sight to behold. Here are just a few of them: