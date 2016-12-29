Insights from the Year: Holding on to Up-and-Coming Kitchen Stars

Tired of watching your most talented chefs and kitchen staff learning the ropes with you and then being plucked by a competitor around the corner?

In our January/February 2016 issue, Michael Costa’s cover story on how Hyatt is retaining top talent in the kitchen, Susan Terry, former VP, culinary, the Americas, Hyatt Hotels, identified the problem: “There’s just not enough people to go around, and it’s incredibly competitive to keep who you have.”

Our story delves into how Hyatt’s Good Taste culinary competition helps keep the best people around. Good Taste launched in 2014, kitchen turnover has been reduced by approximately 10% across 130 full-service properties in the Americas, and six of the 12 finalists from 2014 were promoted.